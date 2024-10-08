Damning FIA verdict given as Verstappen row rages
The FIA have been given a damning verdict as their row with Max Verstappen rages on.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem left many in the paddock frustrated after he revealed that the governing body would be clamping down on x-rated language from drivers.
The decision left three-time champion Verstappen frustrated, who proceeded to describe his Red Bull as ‘f****d’ in a Thursday press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, a comment which saw him receive a community service-style punishment.
In protest of the ruling, Verstappen refused to speak at subsequent press conferences, instead holding opting to speak to media separately.
Will the FIA relent in the F1 swearing row?
The likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris also came out in support of Verstappen, with Hamilton claiming he would not serve the punishment if it was given to himself.
Former F1 driver turned Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has also weighed in on the row during a Q&A on Sky’s Reddit feed.
When asked his thoughts on the anti-swearing comments, he delivered a damning verdict on the FIA that the row was ‘not a fight worth fighting’.
"This is a bit of a storm in a teacup to be honest," Chandhok wrote.
"Yes, I get it. The drivers are ambassadors of the sport and you don't want them sweating, and putting off young kids particularly.
"But equally they're athletes. There's adrenaline pumping and penalising them for speaking out when they're emotional just feels a little bit harsh.
"I think we want to see characters. We don't want to see robots. We want to see them wear their heart on their sleeves.
"And also we have to recognise that for a lot of them English is their second language.
"Let's say we get an Indian driver or a driver from Japan or China. Are we going to have translators for every language sitting there monitoring every word?
"It sounds like a fight that I'm not sure is worth fighting."
