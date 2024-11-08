FIA confirm major championship CHANGE with points boost
FIA confirm major championship CHANGE with points boost
The FIA have confirmed a championship change as they plan to award a major points boost.
In recent months the governing body have been at the centre of controversy in F1, following a swearing row and discrepancy over their implementation of penalties in Austin and Mexico.
The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which is essentially a trade union of F1 drivers, have recently united in a joint statement against the FIA’s clampdown on swearing.
Their statement called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and urged him to ‘consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise'.
FIA announces Super Formula change
The FIA are not only responsible for F1, but also multiple racing series including: Formula 2, Formula 3, World Endurance Championship (WEC), Formula E and the Japanese Super Formula Championship.
Super Formula has boosted the likes of Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, Eddie Irvine and Ralf Schumacher into an F1 drive, with Lawson finishing as the runner up in last year’s season.
The FIA have confirmed a major change to the championship, and have increased the allocation of superlicence points to the series champion for 2025.
Super Formula will mirror alternative series Formula E and WEC, and will award the champion 30 superlicence points, second place 25 and the third-placed driver 20.
A superlicence is a qualification approved by the FIA, and determines whether a driver is eligible to compete in F1.
To qualify for this licence, a driver must obtain at least 40 licence points over a three-year period in a junior racing category such as Super Formula or F2.
According to the FIA in statement provided to Motorsport.com, the update to Super Formula’s points system ‘reflects the evolution of the series as one of the fastest single-seater competitions outside of F1’.
