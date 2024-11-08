FIA confirm major championship CHANGE with points boost

close global

The FIA have confirmed a championship change as they plan to award a major points boost.

In recent months the governing body have been at the centre of controversy in F1, following a swearing row and discrepancy over their implementation of penalties in Austin and Mexico.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued

READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which is essentially a trade union of F1 drivers, have recently united in a joint statement against the FIA’s clampdown on swearing.

Their statement called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and urged him to ‘consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise'.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has come under fire from F1 drivers
George Russell is the GPDA director

FIA announces Super Formula change

The FIA are not only responsible for F1, but also multiple racing series including: Formula 2, Formula 3, World Endurance Championship (WEC), Formula E and the Japanese Super Formula Championship.

Super Formula has boosted the likes of Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, Eddie Irvine and Ralf Schumacher into an F1 drive, with Lawson finishing as the runner up in last year’s season.

The FIA have confirmed a major change to the championship, and have increased the allocation of superlicence points to the series champion for 2025.

Super Formula will mirror alternative series Formula E and WEC, and will award the champion 30 superlicence points, second place 25 and the third-placed driver 20.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 RETIREMENT bombshell dropped

Red Bull are partners with Super Formula team Mugen

A superlicence is a qualification approved by the FIA, and determines whether a driver is eligible to compete in F1.

To qualify for this licence, a driver must obtain at least 40 licence points over a three-year period in a junior racing category such as Super Formula or F2.

According to the FIA in statement provided to Motorsport.com, the update to Super Formula’s points system ‘reflects the evolution of the series as one of the fastest single-seater competitions outside of F1’.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 future handed MAJOR update as 2025 driver signing confirmed

F1 Standings

