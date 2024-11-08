FIA chief in SURPRISE Trump election post

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Instagram to congratulate Donald Trump on his US election victory.

Ben Sulayem has been under immense scrutiny of late, following the swearing row with three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, which has extended more widely to the other drivers via the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

The GPDA criticised the sport's governing body for their treatment over the swearing row, and previous rows surrounding 'jewellery and underpants', in an official statement on their new Instagram page.

They reminded Ben Sulayem to "consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise."

Earlier this week, a shock US election result saw Trump defeat Kamala Harris and return to the position that he lost four years ago in a crushing defeat by Joe Biden.

Ben Sulayem congratulates Donald Trump

Now, in a move that may further infuriate F1 drivers who are not allowed to express their political opinions, Ben Sulayem has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate Trump on his victory.

The 62-year-old called for the US to continue their 'pioneering' role within the automotive and motorsport industries.

In the post, Ben Sulayem said: "Congratulations to @realdonaldtrump on a hard fought campaign.

"The U.S. has always been a pioneer in the automotive industry, and continues to be a key area of growth for motor sport.

"I look forward to seeing the President’s initiatives in these spaces, and working alongside him to deliver a strong future in American and global motor sport and mobility."

