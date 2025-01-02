F1 reveal MAJOR McLaren advantage

Formula 1's official social media account have revealed an advantage for McLaren in their 2024 constructors' championship fight.

McLaren, spearheaded by the talented young driver pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, managed to win their first constructors' title since 1998, beating both Ferrari and Red Bull.

Both Norris and Piastri managed to claim their maiden grand prix victories in 2024, with Norris even going on to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship.

Norris ultimately missed out on the championship, but the team work between the driver pairing was clear for all to see, with Piastri giving up a sprint race victory in Brazil to help the Brit's title charge, before Norris returned the favour once the championship had already been decided.

McLaren claimed constructors' championship success in 2024

Piastri given huge F1 boost

Having won rookie of the year in 2023, Piastri continued to excel in his sophomore season, claiming two grand prix victories and eight podiums.

The Australian's fan base have been treated to some exceptional performances this year, with Piastri also delighting fans with his off-track antics.

The 23-year-old has regularly joined in with F1 memes on social media, and has sparked up a frenzy by proclaiming that a number of grands prix were his 'home race' - as well as Melbourne - due to his family background.

Piastri revealed that he was 1/16th Chinese ahead of the Chinese GP, and also went searching for links to Monaco so he could claim that as his home race, with Charles Leclerc offering to adopt him, sparking jokes that he had become another racing Leclerc brother.

Now, the official F1 account have counted back Piastri's previous tweets to reveal that he has claimed a total of five grands prix as his 'home race', something that would be a huge advantage to both Piastri and McLaren if he was garnering home support.

He was lucky enough to enjoy FIVE Home Grands Prix in 2024!@OscarPiastri is a true citizen of Earth 🌏#F1 pic.twitter.com/X3DP8zB2t4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 30, 2024

