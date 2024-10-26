Hamilton admits Abu Dhabi issue over Verstappen FIA debate

Lewis Hamilton has discussed the FIA's stewarding after a late Lando Norris penalty at the US GP, drawing parallels with his experience in Abu Dhabi.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains one of the most controversial races in F1 history, after Hamilton lost the win and the world title after the FIA declared a safety car restart under the watch of race director at the time, Michael Masi.

Their decision played into Max Verstappen’s hands, who had just pitted onto fresh tyres and was able to easily overtake Hamilton to win his first world title, the pair having gone into the session on equal points.

Following the decision, the sport's governing body were called out for inconsistent stewarding as some lapped cars were unable to un-lap themselves before the safety car was pulled in and racing resumed.

The FIA have once again found themselves under scrutiny after a late decision at the US GP.

Norris was awarded a five-second penalty after the Brit was forced wide by Verstappen, overtaking his rival, ensuring Norris finished in fourth once the penalty was applied.

McLaren have since launched a fresh appeal to overturn the 5-second penalty, which if successful could see third place restored to Norris. The FIA did recently reveal however that they had amended the penalty for the papaya driver, with the initial punishment set to be a 10-second penalty.

When discussing his opinion on the consistency of the stewarding ahead of the Mexican GP, Hamilton made reference to his own injustice in 2021 and called for action over the FIA stewarding decisions.

Lewis Hamilton calls for a change to the current FIA rules

Asked by Sky F1 if he felt tweaks should be made to the FIA regulations, Hamilton responded: "I mean I have for a long time,"

"It’s interesting people are talking about it now because the same thing happened to me in 2021."

"If you take Brazil into account for example, under braking you’re ahead but then the car just comes off the brakes and doesn’t make the corner and you have to go wide, well then they’ll say you both went wide but you had no choice because you had to avoid a collision.

"I mean there definitely needs to be something done about it because it’s happening a lot now."

"You shouldn’t be able to come off the brakes and run more speed in and go off track and still hold your place."

