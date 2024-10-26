FIA issue Mercedes penalty verdict after team BREACH curfew

The FIA have delivered a verdict over a penalty for Mercedes after the F1 team broke curfew following George Russell's crash during the second practice session of Friday's proceedings.

Russell's incident at the Mexican Grand Prix was his second large shunt in as many weeks, having also crashed out of qualifying, ending the session prematurely last time out at COTA.

Mercedes had high hopes in Mexico City following the 26-year-old's first practice session of the weekend ending with his W15 topping the timesheets, his champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton having sat out of proceedings to make way for Kimi Antonelli's return behind the wheel for the Silver Arrows.

The session was disrupted early on after Antonelli briefly came into contact with debris on the track, his Mercedes returning to the garage before being given the green light to get going once again.

The young Italian has not had the best of luck in FP1 so far in his career, having spectacularly crashed out of his debut with the team when piloting Russell's machinery in Monza earlier this season.

FIA announce penalty verdict after Mercedes broke curfew

It was Russell who crashed his own car this time around however, hurtling towards the barriers in FP2, taking huge chunks of the Tecpro with him.

The British star was rushed to the medical tent but later confirmed by the team that he was physically ok.

Mercedes had to change the chassis after Russell's crash yesterday but the power unit and gearbox are both unharmed meaning no penalties will be awarded to Toto Wolff's outfit ahead of the race weekend.

The team also avoided a further penalty after they broke curfew to work on Russell's car after his crash, but this was only the second time they have done so, meaning they are still within the allotted amount that each team is permitted during a season.

