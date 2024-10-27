F1 star DEMOTED by FIA just hours before Mexican Grand Prix
The FIA has announced that one Formula 1 star will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the pitlane after his team made unapproved changes to his car.
Round 20 of the 2024 season is set to take place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Sunday, with the battles in both the constructors' and drivers' championships set to continue.
However, just hours ahead of the race, one Formula 1 star has been dealt a setback after a new energy store (ES) and new control electronics (CE) were fitted to his car.
FIA punish F1 star in Mexico
Crucially, these changes were not approved by the sport's governing body, as confirmed by an official document released by the FIA.
Alpine star Esteban Ocon is the driver subject to the punishment, with the Frenchman now set to start the race in Mexico City from the pits.
"These PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate," the FIA document read.
"Therefore, car number 31 should now be required to start from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations."
Whilst no doubt a setback, it is not the biggest blow Ocon will receive in his career, given his poor showing in qualifying on Saturday.
The Frenchman qualified just 19th for Sunday's race, meaning he will not have too much ground to make up to get back to where he would have been had he not received a punishment.
