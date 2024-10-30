close global

Red Bull star APOLOGISES for Mexican GP horror show

Red Bull-backed driver Liam Lawson has issued a public apology to Sergio Perez after displaying a rude gesture amid an on-track clash with the home favourite at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lawson’s outburst came during a tense battle on lap 19, resulting in a middle-finger gesture at Perez as the drivers clashed in a sequence that left both racing teams reeling.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

The confrontation began at Turn 4, where Perez, racing for Red Bull’s senior team, challenged the New Zealander in a wheel-to-wheel battle.

As Perez attempted to overtake, Lawson held his line, resulting in the two cars colliding at the following turn.

READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments

Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez made contact at the Mexican Grand Prix
Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are fighting for a place in Red Bull's senior team

Lawson and Perez's Mexico GP battle

The incident inflicted damage to Perez’s Red Bull, with estimates suggesting a 65-point downforce loss due to floor and sidepod damage - a significant handicap that, while not ending Perez’s race, impacted his pace as Lawson swept past on the main straight.

Lawson also ended up having a disastrous Mexican GP, finishing down in 16th following a separate tussle with Franco Colapinto.

During the Perez incident, Lawson’s frustration boiled over visibly as he overtook Perez, an act that was broadcast live to millions.

Reflecting on the incident, Lawson admitted regret, explaining that his gesture was a heat-of-the-moment reaction but emphasised that it was inappropriate.

"It's obviously one of those in the moment things," Lawson told media after the race.

"He spent half the lap blocking me, trying to ruin my race, so I was upset. But it's not an excuse. I shouldn't have done it, and I apologise for that."

With Lawson the current favourite to replace Perez at Red Bull next season, the Kiwi admitted the incident was far from ideal and recognised the tension it created within the Red Bull camp.

"I don't think that's what Helmut [Marko] likes," he continued. "It’s not my character, not something you should be doing."

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Ferrari debut DELAYED

