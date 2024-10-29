Red Bull driver branded UNFIT for F1 in scathing verdict
A Red Bull driver has been branded unfit for Formula 1 by one of their rivals after an intense battle at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Whilst Carlos Sainz achieved a commanding victory in Mexico, it was both Red Bull drivers that dominated the post-race discourse.
Max Verstappen was slammed with a 20-second penalty following his battle with Lando Norris during the opening stages of the race, with his driving described as 'dangerous' by his championship rival.
The Dutchman was initially awarded a 10-second penalty for forcing the McLaren driver off track, and then was hit by another 10 seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 8.
Red Bull endure nightmare Mexican GP
Red Bull star Sergio Perez also endured a nightmare outing in Mexico, after qualifying P18 and being hit with a five-second penalty for a false start.
Before taking his penalty Perez found himself battling RB star and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for P10 with the pair making slight contact on multiple occasions.
The young Kiwi took their rivalry one step further when he passed Perez down the main straight and threw up his middle finger towards the Mexican.
Lawson has also faced the wrath of Fernando Alonso since returning to F1, after the Aston Martin star branded him an ‘idiot’ following their battle during the US GP Sprint.
The RB star’s on-track conduct has led to criticism from Perez and has even gone as far to brand him as unfit for F1.
"I don't have any relationship with him [Lawson]," Perez said to the media post-race in Mexico.
"The way he has come into Formula 1, I don't think he has the right attitude for it. He needs to be a bit more humble.
"When a two-time world champion [Fernando Alonso] was saying things last weekend, he completely ignored him."
