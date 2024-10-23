McLaren reveal Austin exclusives at controversial US GP

McLaren Formula 1 team have released an exclusive Austin collection as part of an exciting partnership for fans.

The papaya team are currently top of the constructors' championship and following the controversial end to the United States Grand Prix, will be asking fans to show their support for their driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the season draws to a close.

The US GP weekend saw Norris get off to a decent start, with the sprint qualifying session ending with the British star P4. Piastri on the other hand bowed out of the session with a shock exit in SQ1, the Aussie racer set to start the sprint from 16th.

As Saturday's 19-lap battle got underway, McLaren were handed their first FIA blow of the weekend, giving Piastri a five-second penalty for a move on Pierre Gasly which forced him off the track at Turn 12.

The team were dealt a further setback during the action-packed final laps of Sunday's race with Norris also slapped with a five-second penalty in what has now become the main talking point of the weekend for his battle for third against Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both dealt with penalties from the FIA at COTA

Lando Norris donned the exclusive Austin McLaren cap during the US GP press conference

McLaren unveil new Austin x Levi's collection

Ahead of the weekend's on-track action, Norris was pictured donning the new Austin McLaren cap, which can be purchased on their website using the link above.

The Austin 9Fifty Stretch Snap is perfect for race day, with a bold red, white and navy design perfect to show your support for the McLaren F1 team. The cap is suitable for any race weekend, but the patriotic colourway is ideal for Norris fans given his first career win came in Miami, one of three US-based grands prix that now feature on the calendar.

The collection, modelled by Norris and Piastri, also features pieces from a stylish collaboration with denim giant Levi's, with fans able to rep their favourite team in a variety of looks.

The range features fashion staples such as the Levi's 501 jeans, a papaya secondskin long-sleeve ideal for winter and a standout graphic classic constructors tee, perfect to add to your wardrobe just in time for McLaren to bring home their first team title since 1998.

Whether your style is more double denim or relaxed racing fleece hoodie, this partnership includes something for every McLaren fan.

