Red Bull announce exclusive takeover ahead of Brazilian GP

Red Bull have revealed an exclusive takeover ahead of a crucial Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

The team head to Sao Paulo desperate for a result, with a Mexican GP horror show seeing them drop down to third in the constructors' standings, now behind both Ferrari and McLaren.

Max Verstappen could only finish sixth in Mexico, seeing his drivers' championship lead cut to 47 points, while team-mate Sergio Perez finished last of the remaining runners.

Three-time champion Verstappen is likely to have a five-place grid penalty in place for the Brazilian GP, perhaps further hampering his championship chances.

Red Bull announce Verstappen and Perez release

Ahead of the all-important weekend, Red Bull announced a key takeover involving another team within the wider Red Bull brand.

Red Bull Bragantino are a football team that play in Brazil's Serie A, and are one of several clubs in Red Bull's football portfolio.

Before the weekend at Interlagos, it was announced that the team would play in an F1-football crossover kit for their match against Botafogo, a game that they lost 1-0.

The limited edition shirt is to celebrate Red Bull's 20 years in F1, and is now available to buy on the Red Bull Racing website, with Perez and Verstappen modelling the jerseys.

Red Bull Racing's chief marketing officer, Olly Hughes, said: "The jersey takeover marks an iconic moment in F1 and football history, being the first time an F1 team has collaborated with a football team in this way and bringing together two Red Bull Teams.

"We always make sure the fans are at the heart of what we do and this collaboration unites Brazil’s incredibly passionate fan base and their love for F1 and football. This is part of our continued celebrations this year, marking 20 years of the Team’s history in the sport and showcases how we continue to find new and exciting ways to be innovative and cutting-edge both on and off the track.

"We are proud of the collaboration and look forward to seeing the players sport the jersey on Saturday evening in Braganca Paulista."

