Red Bull confirm MAJOR Verstappen problem ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull have admitted that they are facing a huge problem to deal with for F1 champion Max Verstappen at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s power unit problems were evident in Mexico City, where engine performance issues hampered his track time during Friday’s practice sessions, preventing him from setting a time in FP2.

The disruptions limited Verstappen’s preparation and prompted last-minute adjustments to his car ahead of Saturday’s sessions.

Red Bull utilised its second and final permitted curfew exception to address the issues, yet the team remains on the edge with engine components as the season nears its finale.

Red Bull were forced into using an older for Verstappen's car in Mexico

Helmut Marko admits Red Bull may have to bite the bullet and replace Verstappen's engine

Will Verstappen take a grid penalty in Brazil?

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that the team is evaluating the risks of persisting with Verstappen’s current engine versus the impact of a potential five-place grid penalty.

“That’s the consideration,” said Marko, regarding the possibility of changing Verstappen’s engine.

“It would mean a five-place grid penalty, which is less severe than an engine that keeps getting slower. It will probably happen in the next few races.”

With only a few races left, the Brazilian Grand Prix is seen as a possible venue for a tactical engine change due to its favourable overtaking conditions compared to the tighter circuits that follow.

Verstappen will be looking to keep his 47-point gap to Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

While Marko admitted the engine costs them in Mexico City, the Austrian believes the tyres were also to blame.

“We were slow on the straights overall,” said the Red Bull chief.

“It was a very old engine we put into the car. And the older the engine, the more the power is reduced but the main problem was that we did not put the tyres in the right temperature window.”

Red Bull’s decision to replace their engine could be pivotal, as a grid drop in Brazil may be more manageable than at circuits like Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, where overtaking opportunities are more limited.

Marko’s comments indicate that Red Bull is weighing the consequences carefully, aware that an engine struggling to maintain competitive pace could impact Verstappen’s title defence.

The choice Red Bull makes could significantly influence the championship battle. Lando Norris remains within striking distance of Verstappen, trailing by 47 points in the drivers' standings.

Should Red Bull decide to introduce a new engine, Verstappen’s title lead may come under increased pressure, giving rivals a critical opportunity to close the gap.

