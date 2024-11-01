Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP

Red Bull have announced a huge change for Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his future at the team remains under threat.

The performances of Perez have attracted criticism during the 2024 season, with the Mexican failing to deliver consistent points.

Perez’s misery was compounded at his home race in Mexico City, where he once again was knocked out of qualifying in Q1 and started the grid P18.

The 34-year-old was then hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start, and finished the race last of all the remaining runners, with questions over his Red Bull future once again raised.

Sergio Perez endured a woeful Mexican Grand Prix

Not only did Perez endure a woeful performance in Mexico, but also his inability to score points allowed Ferrari to topple Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings.

Liam Lawson has since been tipped to replace Perez at Red Bull, although it is unknown whether this will be before the end of the season or for 2025, if at all.

Perez will remain at the team for the Brazilian GP, but the Mexican will receive a huge change to his weekend.

The Red Bull star has made chassis change to his car, after requesting to revert back to one used previously in the year.

Paul Monaghan confirms Sergio Perez chassis change

“We've changed him back into a different chassis, which we can do,” said Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan to Motorsport.com.

“He asked if we can, and we said fine. The boys have got a bit of work, but they didn't mind.”

Monaghan also clarified that it was not a new chassis, but a part used by the team earlier in the year.

“We don't make a new one at this point of the season,” he added.

