Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
Red Bull have announced a huge change for Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his future at the team remains under threat.
The performances of Perez have attracted criticism during the 2024 season, with the Mexican failing to deliver consistent points.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP
Perez’s misery was compounded at his home race in Mexico City, where he once again was knocked out of qualifying in Q1 and started the grid P18.
The 34-year-old was then hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start, and finished the race last of all the remaining runners, with questions over his Red Bull future once again raised.
Will Red Bull drop Sergio Perez before the end of the 2024 season?
Not only did Perez endure a woeful performance in Mexico, but also his inability to score points allowed Ferrari to topple Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings.
Liam Lawson has since been tipped to replace Perez at Red Bull, although it is unknown whether this will be before the end of the season or for 2025, if at all.
Perez will remain at the team for the Brazilian GP, but the Mexican will receive a huge change to his weekend.
The Red Bull star has made chassis change to his car, after requesting to revert back to one used previously in the year.
READ MORE: Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP
“We've changed him back into a different chassis, which we can do,” said Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan to Motorsport.com.
“He asked if we can, and we said fine. The boys have got a bit of work, but they didn't mind.”
Monaghan also clarified that it was not a new chassis, but a part used by the team earlier in the year.
“We don't make a new one at this point of the season,” he added.
READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP
- Today 16:42
Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec