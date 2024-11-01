Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move
Charles Leclerc has defended Max Verstappen’s controversial move on Lando Norris during the Mexican Grand Prix, agreeing that while the manoeuvre was 'over the limit', the competitive context justifies it.
Leclerc acknowledged that, in a title fight, many drivers would be tempted to push the boundaries just as Verstappen did.
The incident, which saw Verstappen handed two 10-second penalties, occurred when the Red Bull driver made a dive down the inside of Norris at turn seven.
Failing to make the corner cleanly, Verstappen forced both drivers off the track.
Leclerc backs up Verstappen
Reflecting on the move, Leclerc remarked, “The second move on Lando, I think this is over the limit.”
However, he also expressed empathy for Verstappen’s situation.
“I also think that whoever [is] in his position might just do the same, because we are fighting for a world title and I think it would be very false to say that drivers will do something different today.”
Leclerc believes Verstappen’s aggressive driving stems from the mounting pressure in the championship battle, particularly as McLaren gains momentum late in the season.
He observed that Verstappen’s current car is likely not performing as dominantly as it did earlier in the year, and noted the impact of Norris’s strong form on Verstappen’s approach.
“He feels that the car that he has is not as good as the beginning of the season,” Leclerc said.
“He feels that McLaren probably [has] really good momentum at the moment, and they are all fighting for the drivers’ title.”
Leclerc further suggested that while Verstappen’s actions were extreme, they are also understandable given the stakes: “So it’s hard. Sometimes he will go over the limit, like he did in Mexico.
“But again, they are fighting for a world title. So in my opinion, it’s understandable.”
Ultimately, he sees the role of the FIA as pivotal in determining and enforcing these boundaries.
“It’s up to the FIA to control that and obviously put limits to what is possible or not. And on that, we are trying to work to make it the best possible.”
As the title race intensifies, Leclerc’s comments highlight the fine line between competitive drive and regulatory limits, with many questioning just how far drivers will go to secure crucial points.
