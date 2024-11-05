Norris makes 'LUCK' claim following damaging Verstappen defeat
Lando Norris has suggested that Max Verstappen's sensational victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix was not down to 'talent'.
Verstappen cut his way through the field having started the main race down in 17th, making his way up to sixth after just 12 laps.
Following a fortunately-timed red flag that helped Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to gain a free pit stop compared to rivals Norris and George Russell who had pitted a few laps before, Verstappen found himself up in second.
The Dutchman then went on to win the race by 19 seconds, an astonishing sporting feat after a poor qualifying and five-place grid penalty that left him down in 17th.
Norris loses ground in championship battle
Verstappen's stunning victory meant he left Brazil 62 points clear of Norris in the championship standings with just three races of the season left, despite Norris having had a seamless weekend up until the main race.
Norris won the sprint race on Saturday, before cutting through the chaos of a Sunday morning qualifying session that featured five red flags to claim pole position for the grand prix.
The Brit, however, suffered another poor start to gift the lead of the race to Mercedes' Russell, before the red flag later ruined his race, eventually coming home in sixth.
After the race, Norris revealed the 'luck' that helped Verstappen win the race, in arguably one of the three-time world champion's greatest victories.
"I don't care what people say. Not pitting was the wrong thing to do," Norris told media after the grand prix.
"A red flag shouldn't have happened, but the crash ultimately brought one. That's life. Sometimes you take a gamble and it paid off for them. It's not talent, it's just luck.
"We were unlucky, that's all. You can change your tires under the red flag, that's what the others did, so it's just unlucky. Sometimes things go your way.
"I still made a few mistakes," Norris admitted. "[At the restart] I had cars on all sides. I locked the rear wheels, I went off track, I lost two positions. So it’s not a perfect race for me, but I think that whatever happens, fourth place was the best result we could get today for those who were unlucky. For the rest, we’ll keep our heads down."
