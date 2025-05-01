FIA announce surprise return for major figure ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Shaila-Ann Rao will return to the organisation ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, which has come as a surprise after her departure from F1’s governing body at the end of 2022.

Rao has returned to the FIA as a presidential advisor to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and previously worked as their legal director from 2016 until 2018 and as interim secretary general for motorsport in 2022.

Following a stint at Mercedes’ F1 team, Rao worked on the cost cap investigation into Red Bull before announcing her exit. However, an FIA statement has now confirmed that she has returned: “FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has appointed Shaila-Ann Rao as a Presidential Advisor," it read.

“Ms Rao will provide advice to the FIA President on a range of issues including regulatory and commercial matters related to the seven FIA World Championships. She will commence her role on 1st May 2025.

“Ms Rao is a dual qualified lawyer, being both an English Solicitor and a French Lawyer admitted to the Paris Bar and has significant experience in global motor sport.

“Ms Rao’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the FIA, as the Federation continues its successful organisational transformation and financial reform, reflected in forecasted 2024 operation results of € 2.2m in contrast to the -€ 24m that was inherited in 2021.”

Ben Sulayem will stand for re-election as FIA president on Friday 17 December 2025, after his first term comes to a close at the end of the year.

In recent years, Ben Sulayem has been responsible for a number of controversial decisions including a clampdown on drivers’ swearing and has been in charge during a raft of resignations from the governing body, including crucial roles such as F1’s race director.

“I am delighted to welcome back Shaila-Ann Rao to the FIA,” Ben Sulayem said on the new appointment.

“She has an exceptional record in global motor sport and will be a great asset to me and my team as we continue to improve the regulatory and commercial frameworks across all the FIA World Championships benefiting our drivers, teams and FIA Member Clubs. She will also advise me on matters related to all the FIA World Championship promoters.”

