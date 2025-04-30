Lewis Hamilton cancels plans to fix Ferrari problems

Lewis Hamilton revealed after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he would be cancelling plans in the weeks leading up to this weekend's Miami GP, in an attempt to rectify problems.

Hamilton has made a disappointing start to his career as a Ferrari driver, failing to secure a main race podium in his first five race weekends, and sitting down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

The seven-time world champion has been outqualified by Charles Leclerc on four occasions out of five so far, and sits 16 points behind the Monegasque driver in the standings.

Hamilton's only saving grace has been a sprint race victory at the Chinese GP in March, and this weekend's Miami GP is another sprint weekend, meaning there are a maximum of 33 points available for drivers.

In this sense, it could be crucial for changing the narrative of Hamilton's start to the season, and it is also an opportunity for Ferrari to close the gap to second-place Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

However, speaking to media following the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton revealed that there could be more problems ahead for him, also suggesting that he would be cancelling plans in order to work on a few things ahead of Miami.

"Today was a disaster," he revealed. "I had absolutely no pace and I was struggling with the car. I was hoping for a better day.

"I can't afford to rest [before Miami]. I'll have to cancel some plans starting today."

Will Hamilton bounce back in Miami?

Hamilton came seventh in Saudi Arabia, while team-mate Leclerc was up in third, securing Ferrari's first main race podium of the season.

The Brit is also behind 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli in the standings, the rookie who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes.

Hamilton spent 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes, claiming six champions and 84 race wins in that time, and his move to the most successful team in F1 history was supposed to be a recipe for more success.

However, Ferrari are already 110 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship, while Hamilton's chances of securing a record-breaking eighth career title already look dead for 2025.

