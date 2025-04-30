Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming update over future F1 career path

Lewis Hamilton has revealed an exciting update on a Formula 1 project, as the champion focuses on other interests during the break between races.

Besides being a seven-time F1 champion, Hamilton has never been afraid to speak up when it comes to issues outside of the sport, and established his charitable foundation Mission 44 in 2021 to tackle the lack of representation in motorsport.

The charity is aimed at helping young people from underrepresented backgrounds to excel in STEM subjects in school and one day pursue a career in motorsport, with the foundation launching the Motorsport Scholarship programme which has inspired one student to try and reach F1.

In a LinkedIn post, Motorsport Engineering Student Amjad Saeed revealed just how influential the scholarship has been and said: “After two years as part of the Mission 44 and Royal Academy of Engineering Motorsport Scholarship, I have seen that it is absolutely possible for someone like me to join the motorsport community at a high level."

Mission 44 inspires next generation of F1 talent

Hamilton also shared a video where Saeed explained the impact of the scholarship, which allowed him to visit the Mercedes F1 garage where he spoke to team personnel and the champion himself.

“The scholarship has made me more focused and more driven to get into motorsport specifically because of the confidence it's given me and the skillset it’s given me both academic and personal,” he continued.

“If I did not have the scholarship I would not be where I am at all. The financial support from the scholarship allowed me to actually attend and give it the time it requires.

“Being put into that sector, being put around senior members of Formula 1 and seeing the work that’s been done, being able to speak to someone of that expertise and ask the real nitty gritty questions about specific things is really useful.”

Above the video, Hamilton provided his own thoughts on the scholarship's impact and wrote: “It’s amazing to hear Amjad reflect on his time as part of the Mission 44 Motorsport Scholarship and how much it’s helped him grow over the past two years.

“We launched the Motorsport Scholarship programme, alongside the Royal Academy of Engineering, to provide talented students like Amjad with the access and opportunity to pursue future careers in F1 - so it’s great to see the impact the programme is already having.”

