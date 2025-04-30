F1 fans mocked as NASCAR superstar says they give off 'princess vibes'

close global

NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch has issued a scathing assessment of Formula 1 fans, claiming that those going to the races do so to be noticed, not for the racing itself.

F1 is no stranger to the world of luxury. As the pinnacle of motorsport racing, it attracts the biggest stars from the world of music, fashion, film and so much more.

The sport travels the world, racing around the globe at iconic circuits and venues; when F1 comes to town, you know about it.

Yet in the US, NASCAR is king. F1 now holds three races in the States (Austin, Miami and Las Vegas) – but the sport is not as popular.

Busch, 39, is regarded as one of the greatest ever drivers to compete in the sport – and he believes that F1 and NASCAR are worlds apart.

Kyle Busch: F1 gives off 'princess' vibes

“Culture,” Busch replied when asked what the biggest difference was between NASCAR and F1 on Bert Kreischer’s Something’s Burning.

“We’re a bunch of rednecks that run in circles and they're a bunch of sophisticated engineers and smart people that turn right and turn left," he said.

As host Kreischer referenced the glitz and the glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix, Busch agreed with his take that 'most people who go aren't even fans'.

“It's kind of like going to the Super Bowl and going to all the Super Bowl parties," Busch added. "You just want to be seen."

"They [NASCAR fans] want to go to see NASCAR and and spectate it and witness it and be a part of it.

“F1 reminds me a little bit of like the Kentucky Derby. All the girls got to wear the hats. They got to dress in the dresses you know – princess vibes.”

