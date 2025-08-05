Red Bull star reveals timeline for dream Cadillac F1 move

Red Bull backed-racer Connor Zilisch has broached the possibility over a move to Cadillac F1 and has detailed the steps he needs to take to make his dream possible.

The 19-year-old currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has picked up five race wins – three of which were achieved on the bounce from Sonoma to Indianapolis – making him one of the most exciting rising stars in the racing category.

Zilisch is also part of Red Bull’s talent pool of stock car racing drivers, and has been lauded by the likes of Kyle Larson as a potential Cup Series driver one day.

In 2025, Zilisch has already enjoyed three starts with Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, earning his best result of P11 at Atlanta in June.

However, the upper echelons of NASCAR are not the American driver’s only target in motorsport, with the youngster revealing that he is targeting F1 – especially as US team Cadillac join the F1 grid in 2026.

Connor Zilisch targets F1 move

NASCAR star Connor Zilisch discusses F1 dream

Speaking on NASCAR’s Stacking Pennies, Zilisch delved into his love for F1, and mapped out his ideal timelines for a potential move to the premier racing series.

"It’s always in the back of my mind," he said. "Growing up it was my dream, I wanted to race F1. I went to Europe when I was a kid racing go-karts, it’s what I wanted to do. It’s just when I was younger, I didn’t really have the chance.

"Now with an American team [Cadillac] being brought to F1, having connections with Red Bull and being kinda tied in there, I’d say the chances aren’t zero," he admitted.

"If it were to happen, I’d have to go over there for at least a year, two years probably to even get enough Super Licence points to qualify. I’d run F3… I’d just run a bunch of BS series to get Super Licence points. Middle East F3, random things that you can do to get the points."

“That’s why it would be such a big commitment. I’d want to get settled in here first and know that if I go over there for two years I could come back and still have a job," Zilisch concluded.

