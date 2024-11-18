Mercedes F1 star issues EMOTIONAL statement on future

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver and former Haas star Mick Schumacher has issued an emotional statement on his future.

The driver market in F1 has been a busy one this year following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025, which sent silly season into overdrive.

As a result, several drivers are set to be racing in new cars next season, with just one seat remaining vacant at present.

That seat is at Visa Cash App RB, with the team and Red Bull yet to confirm who will drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari switch has created a seismic shift on the F1 grid

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine and join Haas for 2025

Who will race for Alpine in 2025?

One team that will have a new driver are Alpine, with Esteban Ocon making the switch to Haas for 2025.

Following Ocon’s exit, former Haas star Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan appeared to be the the favourites for the seat and to drive alongside Pierre Gasly next season.

In the end, Schumacher was overlooked for the Aussie, with Sauber and the Audi F1 project left as the only viable option for his return.

However, recently, the German driver received yet another dent to his F1 return chances, with Sauber opting to sign McLaren junior and F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto instead.

Mick Schumacher releases statement over F1 snub

Following his inability to secure a seat on the F1 grid for 2025, Schumacher took to his Instagram stories and released an emotional statement on his future to his fans, vowing that his journey would continue and thanking them for their support.

“Life doesn’t always go as planned, and setbacks can be tough to face,” he wrote.

“But every challenge is a chance to learn, grow and come back even stronger. This is just a chapter not the whole story.

“The journey continues, and I’m determined to rise above it. Thank you all for your support, it means the world.”

