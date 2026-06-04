Carlos Sainz reveals the one restaurant in Monaco where F1 fans won't get fleeced

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has shared a personal recommendation for fans heading to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, especially those in favour of a tasty bargain.

The former Ferrari star took his current Williams team on a video tour of the principality ahead of the sixth round of the 2026 championship, pointing out the pros and cons of the iconic event which is a home race for many drivers.

This weekend's grand prix is certainly a home affair Sainz's former team-mate and Monegasque star Charles Leclerc, but it is also a home race for many on the grid who are lucky enough to live in Monaco on and off throughout the hectic F1 season.

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As a tax haven, the European destination attracts many racing drivers who are lucky enough to qualify to pay no income tax, no wealth tax, no local tax, no property tax, and no capital gains tax, oh, and who also aren't French (both Gasly and Ocon live outside the principality).

But despite Sainz being on a multi-million base salary with Williams, he still takes every opportunity to be savvy, especially in Monaco.

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In a video posted by Williams ahead of this weekend's Monaco GP, Sainz highlighted the history and the glamour of the area, but also revealed that he prefers to enjoy the simpler things on offer there.

Whilst walking port side of the Fontvieille district in Monaco, the 31-year-old pointed to a restaurant out of shot, highlighting it as one of his favourite dinner spots.

"Here is where I normally have my cheeky plate of pasta," said the Spaniard, who may be understandably picky regarding his Italian food given the four years he spent racing for the Maranello-based Ferrari F1 team.

Highlighting why he enjoys his chosen restaurant over the rest of the vast options in Monaco, Sainz added with a laugh: "It's the only place in Monaco where they don't charge you 40 euros for a plate of pasta."

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comments of the clip posted on social media requesting further details over the restaurant in question. Many came to the conclusion that Sainz was referring to Tre Scalini in Monte Carlo, which is located in Fontvieille and charges a humble €21 for many of their pasta dishes.

Sainz is also a keen cyclist, revealing later in the video that it only takes him a couple of minutes to cycle to the paddock on the Monaco GP race weekend, a privilege that allows him to wake up just 45 minutes before he is required to be at the track.

But he often challenges himself and his friends to long bike rides, a hobby that is often followed by the consumption of plenty of carbs.

"There's actually really a couple of good Italians down there, I always go with my friends after a long ride when we are hungry, we are starving, we need carbohydrates," he continued.

"We go for pasta, we go for pizza and a cheeky tiramisu."

In case you needed any more convincing to pay a visit to what could be Sainz's favourite Italian in Monaco, the tiramisu at Tre Scalini is homemade and will only set you back €10.

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