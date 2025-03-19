Ferrari absence 'confirmed' at Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari are set for further disruption following a clumsy start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.

After a disappointing race at the Australian Grand Prix, they now head to this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai without one of their key figures in the garage.

The Scuderia got their 2025 Formula 1 campaign off to a disappointing start in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon amid horrendous conditions.

All eyes were on Lewis Hamilton as he made his competitive debut for the iconic Italian outfit, but ended the day down in 10th spot, two places behind new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris was first to take the chequered flag, finishing one second ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with George Russell completing the top three.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endured a difficult day in Melbourne

F1 heads to Shanghai this weekend for the 2025 Chinese GP

Who's missing in Shanghai?

Having pushed eventual champions McLaren all the way in 2024, hopes are high within Ferrari that they can go one better this time around.

But they already have plenty of ground to make up on their rivals, including Mercedes, who picked up an impressive 27 points at Albert Park.

Team principal Fred Vasseur has made it clear he expects big improvements in China this weekend, but they must do so without technical director Loic Serra.

Loic Serra (second from left) worked alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

According to Italian media outlet Corriere Della Serra, the Frenchman has returned to the team's Maranello base as part of a planned move to 'solve the mysteries' of the SF-25 and try to unlock it's potential.

Serra, who worked alongside Hamilton at Mercedes before making the move to Ferrari in October, is expected to join up with the team once again at the Japanese GP over the first weekend in April.

GPFans have approached Ferrari for comment.

