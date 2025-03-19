Wolff delivers bombshell Mercedes statement

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has spoken out on his team's title chances this season following an excellent result at the Australian Grand Prix.

Sunday's race in Melbourne began what is a new era for the Silver Arrows following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton during the off-season, with Kimi Antonelli the man chosen to step into his shoes.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location

The Italian rookie made his F1 debut last weekend, and put in an impressive performance to finish fourth, just one spot behind team-mate George Russell.

That result was enough to see the team end the day level on points with championship favourites McLaren heading into the Chinese Grand Prix this week, prompting speculation that the team could be a real contender for the 2025 title.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell teamed up for the first time in Melbourne

Antonelli has replaced Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows for the 2025 campaign

READ MORE: Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

Wolff delivers honest McLaren verdict

Wolff, however, has been quick to play down any such expectations, admitting that they are not yet at the level required to consistently challenge for race victories and championships.

Torrential rain played a significant role in Sunday's outcome, with the likes of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's new signing Liam Lawson failing to keep their car under control, resulting in the latter failing to finish.

And speaking post-race, Wolff admitted that the final classification didn't reflect an accurate picture of each team's true standing.

Wolff believes McLaren are still a cut above the rest of the field

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

“If you look at the real pace today, the pace result would be P4, P5," said the Austrian.

“I think it is a solid first weekend but looking at it from a glass half-empty side, you have to say that the pace of the McLaren is just very strong.

"It’s something we need to understand, the way they are able to manage the tyres, and to extract the performance.

“We need to get better if we want to fight on merit for race victories and world championships. There is definitely something we need to find.”

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident