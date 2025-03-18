close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton's father issues ‘difficult’ Ferrari statement

Lewis Hamilton's father issues ‘difficult’ Ferrari statement

Lewis Hamilton's father issues ‘difficult’ Ferrari statement

Lewis Hamilton's father issues ‘difficult’ Ferrari statement

Lewis Hamilton's father has spoken out following the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's disappointing result at the Australian Grand Prix.

Anthony Hamilton was in Melbourne to watch his son make his long-awaited Ferrari racing debut alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

But it turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for the former Mercedes man, crossing the finish line down in 10th after what was a chaotic race at Albert Park which saw six drivers fail to finish thanks to treacherous on-track conditions.

It was to be Lando Norris who was crowned the victor as he got his title bid off to a winning start, with Max Verstappen and George Russell completing the top three.

Lewis Hamilton made his long-awaited racing debut for Ferrari in Melbourne
Conditions caused all sorts of problems for the drivers in Sunday's grand prix

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Hamilton off to slow start at Ferrari

Hamilton admitted both before and during the weekend that he was still getting to grips with his new car, and was eager to play down his chances of challenging at the top end of the grid on his first race outing at the Scuderia.

Hamilton Sr - who earned widespread praise after offering words of comfort to a crestfallen Isack Hadjar after his early exit - said that it was always going to be a tough day at the office for his son, regardless of the weather.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted: "At the end of the day we're just really pleased that we got this race over and done [with], and that we finished it - that was the most important thing.

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at Australian Grand Prix

"[With] so few laps and time in the car, it was always going to be difficult, but we're quite pleased.

"It's been a learning process. We've learned a lot about the car, what we need to do, what we need to change and where we need to go with it, so it was good.

"It would have been great to have come here and been on the pace and up the front. That might have been too easy.

"We like things difficult so we're going to work hard."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
Red Bull chief slams F1 star over 'embarrassing' emotional outburst
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief slams F1 star over 'embarrassing' emotional outburst

  • 3 hours ago
Official statement issued over 'dangerous' Australian Grand Prix weekend
Latest F1 News

Official statement issued over 'dangerous' Australian Grand Prix weekend

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location

  • 17 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton's father issues ‘difficult’ Ferrari statement

  • 1 hour ago
Williams

F1 team principal reveals what Carlos Sainz did after shocking safety car crash

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief slams F1 star over 'embarrassing' emotional outburst

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Kimi Antonelli surpasses Lewis Hamilton F1 record after ONE race

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

  • Today 09:02
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x