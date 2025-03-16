close global

Australian Grand Prix result changes in MAJOR FIA penalty verdict

The FIA have announced a huge verdict over an F1 penalty decision that has changed the result of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli had originally been handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release, demoting his brilliant fourth-place finish to a fifth-place finish.

The supposed unsafe release happened during Antonelli's pit stop under the safety car towards the end of the race, when his Mercedes team left him with a close pit exit with Nico Hulkenberg.

Antonelli was placed under investigation, before it was announced just before the chequered flag that he would be given a five-second penalty, which promoted Williams' Alex Albon to fourth.

Mercedes then launched a right of review after the race, however, within the timeframe allowed to submit new evidence.

Kimi Antonelli produced a brilliant drive on his grand prix debut
Mercedes had a strong first weekend in Australia

FIA confirm Mercedes penalty verdict

In an official FIA statement, Formula 1's governing body revealed that Mercedes produced a 'significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned'.

That new element was video from the roll hoop camera on Antonelli's car, which has changed the FIA's mind about awarding Antonelli a penalty.

It means that the race result has now changed, with the young Italian being promoted up to fourth and Albon back down to fifth.

Mercedes' strong day goes from good to even better, after George Russell had already secured a podium for the team, and the FIA's decision means that Mercedes are joint with McLaren at the top of the constructors' standings on points after race one.

