F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Competitive Formula 1 action returns this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit, as the Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton will make his long-awaited Ferrari grand prix debut in Melbourne, as he looks to get his new partnership off to a winning start.

McLaren appear to be the favourites for the title in 2025, having won the 2024 constructors' championship, but are likely to face fierce competition from Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc, as well as four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is hunting a fifth consecutive drivers' championship title, with McLaren's Lando Norris set to resume his battle against the Dutchman at the season-opening Australian GP.

With the action set to get underway on Friday, here is everything you need to know about all three practice sessions at the Albert Park Circuit.

F1 Practice times - Australian Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, March 14, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (AEDT), followed by FP2 at 4pm AEDT. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm AEDT, leading up to the crucial qualifying session at 4pm AEDT.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 14 2025

Local time (AEDT): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday

United States (EST): 9:30pm Thursday

United States (CST): 8:30pm Thursday

United States (PST): 6:30pm Thursday

Australia (AEDT): 12:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 9:30am Friday

Australia (ACDT): 12pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 7:30pm Thursday

Japan (JST): 10:30am Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 3:30am Friday

China (CST): 9:30am Friday

India (IST): 7am Friday

Brazil (BRT): 10:30pm Thursday

Singapore (SGT): 9:30am Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 3:30am Friday



Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 14 2025

Local time (AEDT): 4pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 5am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday

United States (EST): 1am Friday

United States (CST): 12am Friday

United States (PST): 10pm Thursday

Australia (AEDT): 4pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 1pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 3:30pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 11pm Thursday

Japan (JST): 2pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 7am Friday

Egypt (EET): 7am Friday

China (CST): 1pm Friday

India (IST): 10:30am Friday

Brazil (BRT): 2am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 1pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 7am Friday



Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 15 2025

Local time (AEDT): 12:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday

United States (EST): 9:30pm Friday

United States (CST): 8:30pm Friday

United States (PST): 6:30pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 12:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9:30am Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 12pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 10:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 3:30am Saturday

China (CST): 9:30am Saturday

India (IST): 7am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 10:30pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 9:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 3:30am Saturday



How to watch the Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

