F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Competitive Formula 1 action returns this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit, as the Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton will make his long-awaited Ferrari grand prix debut in Melbourne, as he looks to get his new partnership off to a winning start.
McLaren appear to be the favourites for the title in 2025, having won the 2024 constructors' championship, but are likely to face fierce competition from Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc, as well as four-time champion Max Verstappen.
Verstappen is hunting a fifth consecutive drivers' championship title, with McLaren's Lando Norris set to resume his battle against the Dutchman at the season-opening Australian GP.
With the action set to get underway on Friday, here is everything you need to know about all three practice sessions at the Albert Park Circuit.
F1 Practice times - Australian Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, March 14, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (AEDT), followed by FP2 at 4pm AEDT. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm AEDT, leading up to the crucial qualifying session at 4pm AEDT.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 14 2025
Local time (AEDT): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Friday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Thursday
United States (PST): 6:30pm Thursday
Australia (AEDT): 12:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 9:30am Friday
Australia (ACDT): 12pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 7:30pm Thursday
Japan (JST): 10:30am Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 3:30am Friday
China (CST): 9:30am Friday
India (IST): 7am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 10:30pm Thursday
Singapore (SGT): 9:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 3:30am Friday
Australian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, March 14 2025
Local time (AEDT): 4pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 5am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 6am Friday
United States (EST): 1am Friday
United States (CST): 12am Friday
United States (PST): 10pm Thursday
Australia (AEDT): 4pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 1pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 3:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 11pm Thursday
Japan (JST): 2pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 7am Friday
Egypt (EET): 7am Friday
China (CST): 1pm Friday
India (IST): 10:30am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 2am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 1pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 7am Friday
Australian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, March 15 2025
Local time (AEDT): 12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30am Saturday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Friday
United States (PST): 6:30pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 12:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9:30am Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 12pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 10:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3:30am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 3:30am Saturday
China (CST): 9:30am Saturday
India (IST): 7am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 10:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 9:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 3:30am Saturday
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
