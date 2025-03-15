F1 Results Today: Red Bull hit with major issue as accident sparks red flag in Melbourne
Oscar Piastri set the fastest time in final practice for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, setting up an intriguing qualifying session.
Red Bull appear to have found some performance for Max Verstappen, but Liam Lawson struggled in Friday running, and ended up spending most of FP3 in the garage after uncovering a suspected power unit issue shortly after leaving the pits.
Haas newbie Ollie Bearman's nightmare weekend continued after his big crash in FP1, spinning into the gravel on his first flying lap just minutes into the session, costing him most of his running for the hour.
Williams looked fast once again in Saturday's early session, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon firmly ensconced in the top 10 after their qualifying simulation runs.
F1 FP3 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:15.921sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.039sec
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.081sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.267sec
5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.285sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.331sec
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.337sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.457sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.534sec
10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.676sec
11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +0.786sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.798sec
13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.811sec
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.027sec
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.072sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.225sec
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.349sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.452sec
19. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - No Time
20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - No Time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, qualifying will take place today (Saturday, March 15) at 5:00am GMT.
