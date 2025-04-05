FIA confirm Japanese Grand Prix track changes

The FIA announced a number of changes to the Suzuka International Circuit ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is in Suzuka this weekend for the third round of the 2025 championship, with McLaren looking to extend their lead in the constructors' championship over their rivals.

Suzuka is one of the most iconic tracks on the F1 calendar, and the sport has been racing there since 1987, bar two years in the late 2000s when the race was temporarily moved to Fiji, and a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Ahead of this year's event, the FIA announced a plethora of changes to the track from last year's Japanese GP in an official document.

The sport's governing body have revealed that the track has been resurfaced between Turn 1 and Turn 8, while gravel traps have been slightly moved along that section of the track.

A new double kerb has been added at Turn 9, while a realignment of white and blue lines has been conducted at the exit of Turns 1, 2, 8, 9, 14 and 15. On top of this, marshal posts have been protected by debris fences in improved safety measures.

Japanese GP changes

Grass fires marred the two practice sessions on Friday, and released a red flag in Saturday qualifying, with dry, windy conditions fanning the flames caused by sparks flying off the cars onto the already dried out grassy areas.

In the midst of this, the FIA have announced more changes to the track ahead of the rest of the weekend's action, with response teams being placed around the circuit and the grass being trimmed to be as short as possible.

All of these FIA changes were implemented either before the weekend, or ahead of Saturday qualifying, with no more Suzuka track changes expected between qualifying and the race.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA PUNISHMENT issued after Hamilton incident as Verstappen also investigated in Japan

Related