The FIA have announced changes for the rest of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, following a chaotic day of practice on Friday.

Dry, windy conditions fanned fires that had broken out due to the sparks flying off Formula 1 cars as they drove around the Suzuka Circuit, in a red flag-filled FP2 session on Friday.

Jack Doohan's huge crash was one of four red flags to be called in the session, with the fires around the track causing two of those and resulting in less running for all of the teams and drivers.

In response, the FIA have issued an official statement on the unusual issues faced on Friday at the Japanese GP, and have confirmed multiple changes that will be made ahead of competitive running beginning on Saturday.

"While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking pre-emptive measures," the FIA statement read.

"The grass has been cut as short as possible, and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas. Prior to tomorrow's sessions, the grass will be dampened, and specific response teams will be stationed around the track."

Fires at Japanese Grand Prix cause issues for F1

The warm, dry conditions associated with the Japanese spring has led to the grassy areas around the track dying, creating the perfect storm for fires to break out.

While temperatures are not particularly high at Suzuka this weekend, it is unlikely that any rain will be present, with sunny spells forecast on both Saturday and Sunday, thus potentially causing more fire-related issues.

The changes that the FIA have implemented follow track changes that were announced before the start of Friday's practice, including a resurfacing of the track between Turns 1 and 8, and improved safety measures to protect marshal posts.

Drivers will be hoping that they can enjoy more track time during Saturday's FP3 session to fine tune their setups for qualifying, with just 20 minutes of the planned 60-minute FP2 session existing under green flag conditions.

