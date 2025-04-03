F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix and the third round of the season this weekend.
McLaren enter Japan as the favourites, after Lando Norris claimed the first victory of the season in Australia, and Oscar Piastri launched a comeback in China to win ahead of his team-mate.
Elsewhere, Red Bull have changed their driver lineup for the Japanese GP and beyond, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson at his home race and will drive alongside Max Verstappen for the foreseeable.
Lawson has instead been demoted back to Racing Bulls, where he returns alongside Isack Hadjar after a disappointing start to the year and only two races at Red Bull.
Meanwhile, Ferrari will be hoping to put their double-disqualification in Shanghai behind them, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc enter the Japanese GP behind their rivals in the drivers' standings, sitting in ninth and tenth respectively.
With no sprint race this weekend, the schedule resumes as normal with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday's race at Suzuka.
F1 Practice times - Japanese Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, April 4, 2025) with FP1 at 11:30am local time (JST), followed by FP2 at 3pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30am, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Japanese Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 4 2025
Local time (JST): 11:30am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 10:30pm Thursday
United States (CDT): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (PDT): 7:30pm Thursday
Australia (AEDT): 1:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Friday
Australia (ACDT): 1pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Friday
China (CST): 10:30am Friday
India (IST): 8am Friday
Brazil (BST): 11:30pm Thursday
Singapore (SST): 10:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Friday
Japanese Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 4 2025
Local time (JST): 3pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 7am Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8am Friday
United States (EDT): 2am Friday
United States (CDT): 1am Friday
United States (PDT): 11pm Thursday
Australia (AEDT): 5pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 12am Friday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Friday
Egypt (EET): 8am Friday
China (CST): 2pm Friday
India (IST): 11:30am Friday
Brazil (BST): 3am Friday
Singapore (SST): 2pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 9am Friday
Japanese Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 5 2025
Local time (JST): 11:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 10:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 9:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 1:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 1pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Saturday
China (CST): 10:30am Saturday
India (IST): 8am Saturday
Brazil (BST): 11:30pm Friday
Singapore (SST): 10:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Saturday
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
