F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix and the third round of the season this weekend.

McLaren enter Japan as the favourites, after Lando Norris claimed the first victory of the season in Australia, and Oscar Piastri launched a comeback in China to win ahead of his team-mate.

Elsewhere, Red Bull have changed their driver lineup for the Japanese GP and beyond, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson at his home race and will drive alongside Max Verstappen for the foreseeable.

Lawson has instead been demoted back to Racing Bulls, where he returns alongside Isack Hadjar after a disappointing start to the year and only two races at Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will be hoping to put their double-disqualification in Shanghai behind them, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc enter the Japanese GP behind their rivals in the drivers' standings, sitting in ninth and tenth respectively.

With no sprint race this weekend, the schedule resumes as normal with three practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday's race at Suzuka.

F1 Practice times - Japanese Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, April 4, 2025) with FP1 at 11:30am local time (JST), followed by FP2 at 3pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30am, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 4 2025

Local time (JST): 11:30am Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 10:30pm Thursday

United States (CDT): 9:30pm Thursday

United States (PDT): 7:30pm Thursday

Australia (AEDT): 1:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 10:30am Friday

Australia (ACDT): 1pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 4:30am Friday

China (CST): 10:30am Friday

India (IST): 8am Friday

Brazil (BST): 11:30pm Thursday

Singapore (SST): 10:30am Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Friday



Japanese Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 4 2025

Local time (JST): 3pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 7am Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8am Friday

United States (EDT): 2am Friday

United States (CDT): 1am Friday

United States (PDT): 11pm Thursday

Australia (AEDT): 5pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 2pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 12am Friday

South Africa (SAST): 8am Friday

Egypt (EET): 8am Friday

China (CST): 2pm Friday

India (IST): 11:30am Friday

Brazil (BST): 3am Friday

Singapore (SST): 2pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 9am Friday



Japanese Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 5 2025

Local time (JST): 11:30am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 10:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 9:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 1:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 10:30am Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 1pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 4:30am Saturday

China (CST): 10:30am Saturday

India (IST): 8am Saturday

Brazil (BST): 11:30pm Friday

Singapore (SST): 10:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Saturday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

