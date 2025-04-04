F1 star suffers embarrassing pit stop incident at Japanese Grand Prix

Williams Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz suffered an embarrassing slip-up early on during this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix preparations.

The Spaniard took to the track for the third race weekend of his 2025 campaign, which has gotten off to a tricky start with the Grove-based outfit after switching from former team Ferrari.

Sainz drove for the Scuderia from 2021 until the end of 2024, partnering eight-time grand prix winner Charles Leclerc and claiming four victories himself whilst racing in red.

For 2025 however, the Maranello-based team opted to swap him out for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with Sainz now having to adjust to his new machinery and an incident in Suzuka this weekend proving he still isn't completely settled in.

Sainz slips up with Williams pitlane incident

Across his F1 career so far, Sainz has changed teams four times, with Williams the latest adjustment.

The Spaniard has had to grapple with the difference in piloting the Williams machinery and its setup, but perhaps the most obvious change is his team's position in the pit lane.

Heading into Suzuka, Sainz only has a P10 finish under his belt after failing to complete his debut grand prix with Williams in Melbourne.

Whether he will improve upon this result this weekend remains to be seen after finishing in the same position after FP1 on Friday where he also suffered an embarrassing mistake when attempting to come into the pits.

Williams are positioned further back in the garage order compared to Sainz's former home at Ferrari as a result of the pit order usually being set up in correlation with last season's order in the constructors' standings.

In Suzuka however, Williams are at the front of the pit lane after a reshuffle, with the change clearly confusing the 30-year-old as he failed to stop in the pits, driving straight past the Williams garage.

When asked to box via team radio, Sainz was reminded: "Remember we are the beginning of the pit lane."

To which he responded: "Oh f*** I missed it guys. I thought we were at the end. Sorry."

