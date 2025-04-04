Three F1 drivers subject to further FIA tests at Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body conducted regular checks on all 10 teams ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, but three constructors were subject to further scrutineering after multiple driver swaps.

The 24-race calendar heads to Suzuka for the third race weekend of the season, but there has already been a reshuffle of drivers within the Red Bull family despite it being so early in the year.

Following the Chinese GP last time out, Red Bull opted to demote Liam Lawson back to junior team Racing Bulls, finally handing Yuki Tsunoda a chance at the main team.

The Japanese racer now gets to race alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen after heading up the junior team for four years

As a result of their early season switch, both Red Bull and Racing Bulls were subject to further checks by the FIA along with another F1 team.

FIA Japanese Grand Prix verdict in full

Alpine also swapped out one of their drivers this weekend for FP1, electing Jack Doohan to step away from the wheel and hand the opportunity to reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa.

With all three teams technically hosting drivers in new cars, the FIA checked Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Alpine more closely than the other seven teams on the grid.

An official document from the governing body read: "The cockpit exit time according to Article 12.5.1 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 technical regulations and the clearance of the driver's knees according to Article 12.5.4 d) of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations have been successfully checked with the drivers Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Ryo Hirakawa."

The cockpit exit time test is one that all drivers have to pass that demonstrates they can safely exit their vehicle and carry out the required tasks in a mandated time.

