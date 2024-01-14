McLaren boss hints at 'priority' contract talks with F1 star

Sam Cook

Sunday 14 January 2024 18:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has emphasised the need to tie down Lando Norris to a new contract with the Woking-based outfit.

Norris' current contract runs until the end of the 2025 season but, with new regulations sweeping into Formula 1 in 2026, McLaren will be desperate to ensure that both of their talented young drivers stick around.

Oscar Piastri has recently signed a contract which will take him into that new era of F1, when McLaren are hoping that they can challenge for world championship titles.

However, with Lewis Hamilton's contract at Mercedes coming to an end in 2025, Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract ending in 2024, and Audi coming into the sport at the start of 2026, the likelihood is that a number of teams may be sniffing around Norris.

The 24-year-old is still yet to have won a race in F1 despite his clearly supreme talent, and frustration in his team's ability to create a race-winning car may start to creep in if that record doesn't change soon.

Lando Norris was in sublime form in the latter part of 2023

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Oscar Piastri recently signed a new contract with McLaren

Norris' contract decision looms

Now, Brown has revealed that he is well aware of Norris' contract situation and will look to address it in the near future.

“Yeah, I would say next priority”, the American told Speedcafe.

“There are a lot of priorities, and certainly with Lando we’ve got some time, but he is a driver that everybody up and down the pit lane wants.

“How much longer is Lewis going? What are Mercedes going to do? How much longer has Sergio [Perez] got?

“For sure, the three other big teams probably don’t have visibility as to their driver line-up beyond ’25, and I think with how Lando has performed, he would be top of everyone’s list.”

When asked whether a deal may be able to be made with Norris before the driver market heats up in 2024, Brown said: “Sooner…I think the market is already going.”

