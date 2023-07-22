Rosberg gushes over 'PHENOMENAL' world champion in the making after 'impossible' task

Joe Ellis

Saturday 22 July 2023 19:42

Nico Rosberg has had very high praise for McLaren star Lando Norris after his epic drive at Silverstone.

In the closing stages of the British GP, the 23-year-old had Lewis Hamilton on fresh soft tyres trying everything to overtake and yet he held on with his hards to take second at his home race.

Rosberg watched the race from home and was hugely impressed with how Norris kept the seven-time champion and his former team-mate at bay.

The German has even suggested that Norris is a world champion in the making if he can find the right car at the right time.

Phenomenal

Lando Norris has put in some outstanding drives for McLaren but is yet to taste victory in F1

"Lewis is one of the best over-takers out there and he was on soft tyres. It was an impossible task for Lando, it was an amazing job he did, really phenomenal," Rosberg said on Sky Sports.

"That’s why for me, he’s like a world champion in the making."

Martin Brundle then added to the praise, saying: "Lando placed his car really cleverly because he was vulnerable for a few corners and probably even a lap or two.

"In a way, you wonder if that’s the handing over of the baton with British drivers in Formula 1 because Lando had that one covered and then pulled away."

