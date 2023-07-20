Ricciardo in HEARTWARMING reunion as he travels to Hungary with former team-mate

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 20 July 2023 17:27

One of F1’s favourite friendships has reunited as Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris appeared to travel together to Budapest, sharing photographs on Instagram in a private plane.

Ricciardo and Norris were team-mates for two seasons at McLaren, and the pair soon hit it off.

Their time as colleagues came to an end when Ricciardo, who was struggling in the McLaren seat, ended his contract with the British outfit early.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were team-mates at McLaren

Since then, Ricciardo has worked as a reserve driver for Red Bull – until recently.

The Australian was last week offered a return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri, after the team cut short Nyck de Vries’s contract mid-season.

Ricciardo and Norris chose to travel to Budapest together ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite once again being competitors on the grid, and shared photos of their journey.

Ricciardo captioned his post with the phrase: “Well, I guess we’re back.”

Norris, meanwhile, joked about the pair’s photography skills as they took selfies, writing: “We’re photographers. We’re back.”

READ MORE: F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success