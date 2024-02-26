Marko piles Red Bull pressure on Perez AGAIN after testing

Helmut Marko has delivered a bleak assessment of Sergio Perez’s performance at the Bahrain pre-season test ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull appear to be in an ominous position for the second consecutive year, as their RB20 showed devastating pace over both short and long runs.

Max Verstappen looks almost untouchable as he aims for a fourth world title and that means Sergio Perez has a tough test ahead of him in the second car.

Question marks hang over the Mexican’s future with his contract set to expire at the end of this year, leaving him with no guarantees of remaining with the team into 2025.

READ MORE: Perez gives key update on Red Bull future

Sergio Perez drives the RB20 at the Bahrain circuit during pre-season

Helmut Marko has an input into the driver decisions that Red Bull makes

Marko: Perez has to get Max out of his head

It appears that Perez may have already started on the wrong foot at testing in Bahrain, with Verstappen leading the Red Bull charge.

“Perez has to get Max out of his head and run his own program,” Helmut Marko said.

Over at their sister team - VCARB, both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsuonda appear to be in fine form as they push for a promotion within the company.

Now entering his 14th season in Formula 1, it’s fair to say that Perez’s time in the sport is dwindling away and that he has to focus on enjoying it if he wants to remain here for longer.

Replicating his form from the start of 2023 would go a long way towards convincing Red Bull that even aged 34, he can do the job required for the Austrian outfit.

READ MORE: Mercedes failure raises Red Bull questions claims F1 team chief

Related