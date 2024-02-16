Perez gives key update on Red Bull future amid 'selling season'

Sergio Perez has said that he hasn't been given targets by his Red Bull team, but knows he's got a lot of work to do if he doesn't want to be a part of what he calls 'selling season'.

The Mexican is currently due to be out of contract with the world champions at the end of the upcoming season, and his performances in 2023 led to some suggesting he should have been replaced before that contract came to an end.

Indeed, Perez only managed to claim two race victories during the season, despite driving what has been described by Christian Horner as the 'most successful car in F1 history'.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Verstappen reaction to Red Bull investigation

He hasn't won a race since last April at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and ended up finishing 290 points behind three-time world champion team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023.

Red Bull unveiled their new 2024 challenger recently

Sergio Perez only claimed two race victories in 2023

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Red Bull 2025 driver options

Perez's future is less than clear beyond 2024, with Red Bull knowing that there are 13 other drivers whose contracts are up at the same time, and knowing that 22-year-old Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings as the team's test and reserve driver.

READ MORE: Horner admits investigation a 'distraction' while continuing Red Bull role

Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari for 2025 has also potentially kicked the world champions in gear, as Mercedes now need a driver and may be tapping up some of the most talented racers on the grid as we speak.

“Yeah, I think I'm at a great team obviously, you know, being part of the Red Bull family has been amazing," Perez told media at the team's season launch event.

“Yeah, we'll see what the future holds. You know, for now, I'm fully focused on the fact of the year and ideally, will be to carry on for more years in this.

When asked if he’s been given targets, Perez stated: “No, I think it's, you know, the selling season is really it's gonna be really busy.

"So just focusing on the first few races. That's my main objective.

“I don't think I'm setting any time loss or anything like that. For now. I'm just focusing on the first five races to get the most out of it because it's going to be taking a lot of energy out of me. I just don't want any distractions.”

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal STUNNING RB20 as Horner promises 'new chapter'