F1 star reveals SECRET Red Bull transfer meeting in bizarre location

A Formula 1 star has revealed their involvement in a secret Red Bull transfer meeting which occurred in a bizarre location.

Red Bull are currently evaluating who will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, after team chief Helmut Marko confirmed they will consider alternatives if Sergio Perez continues to fail to perform.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

WATCH: Lawson at Red Bull Racing, Colapinto at VCARB in 2025

VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda will be vying to prove which of them deserves a spot at the senior team, with Lawson impressing with a points finish on his F1 return at the US GP.

Furthermore, Christian Horner has revealed his interest in signing George Russell in 2026, with Oscar Piastri’s name also entering the Red Bull driver lineup conversation in recent weeks.

Will Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda compete at Red Bull in 2025?

Oscar Piastri and George Russell have both been named as potential targets for Red Bull

Could we see Fernando Alonso at Red Bull?

Fernando Alonso was also reportedly seeking a seat a Red Bull earlier this year, but opted to re-sign with Aston Martin instead.

Furthermore, the departure of design legend Adrian Newey from Red Bull, and his signing with the Silverstone-based squad would have vindicated Alonso's decision to remain with Aston Martin.

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach

Fernando Alonso was asked to join Red Bull in 2008

However, on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, Alonso recently revealed that in 2008 he engaged in secret talks with Newey and Horner about him potentially joining Red Bull.

"I never regret anything, I know that some decisions in your Formula 1 career can change a lot, what you achieve, what you cannot achieve," Alonso said.

"I think when you take a decision you take it fully committed to that and thinking that it’s the best decision.

"No one has a crystal ball to know what is going to happen in the future. 2008 I think it was at a few moments that are well known that I could join Red Bull, one was when I left McLaren at the end of 2007, after that season in McLaren I find different possibilities.

"I met Adrian [Newey], Christian in Heathrow airport for a meeting."

"A secret meeting," podcast host Tom Clarkson replied, to which Alonso agreed.

READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show

Related