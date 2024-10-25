Hamilton and Verstappen to face car PROBLEMS at Mexican GP

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend with a healthy championship lead of 57 points over nearest rival Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED

READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement

Norris' spluttering US GP allowed the Dutchman to get even further ahead with a sprint race victory and a main race podium.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered a horror weekend, qualifying down in 18th before spinning out of Sunday's race on lap three.

As the drivers head to Mexico City, they are likely to have yet another problem to worry about when trying to get the best out of their car setup. Altitude.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits 2300 meters above sea level

READ MORE: F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL

How does altitude affect F1 cars?

Altitude can affect different F1 cars in different ways, which may allow us to see a shake-up of the competitive order at the Mexican GP.

The lack of oxygen available in high-altitude locations affects aerodynamics, power units and, vitally, the ability to cool the car.

In terms of aerodynamics, the amount of drag affecting an F1 car in these conditions is much lower, allowing for a higher top speed along long straights.

However, this also means lower downforce (a reduction of around 25% compared to other circuits), so grip can be difficult to find. Bad news for Hamilton, whose pushing too hard in Austin saw him spin off the track on a couple of occasions throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns

Lewis Hamilton found himself beached in Austin

The effects of altitude on the power unit has reduced in modern-day F1 due to the arrival of the turbocharger, which allows more air to be pumped into the engine.

However, there is still a sizeable reduction in power unit output which can be counteracted by the lower drag, still allowing for rapid top speeds.

Some engine manufacturers are able to fare better than others in these conditions, depending on the size of their turbo and the layout of their power unit system.

The ability to cool the power unit is also hampered by the decreased oxygen levels in high altitude conditions, due to the lack of mass flow of air needed to cool such an expansive piece of kit, and overheating brakes can also be a problem for similar reasons.

READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show

Mexican GP altitude problems

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is located in Mexico's capital city, Mexico City, which is around 2300 meters above sea level.

The next highest track on the F1 calendar is Interlagos at 800 meters above sea level, making Mexico by far the most challenging from an altitude point of view.

Mexico's track has an ambient pressure of just 780hPa, which is around 20% less than at sea level, meaning a noticeable drop off in the amount of oxygen available.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

Related