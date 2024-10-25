Hamilton and Verstappen to face car PROBLEMS at Mexican GP
Hamilton and Verstappen to face car PROBLEMS at Mexican GP
Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen heads into the weekend with a healthy championship lead of 57 points over nearest rival Lando Norris.
F1 HEADLINES: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED
READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement
Norris' spluttering US GP allowed the Dutchman to get even further ahead with a sprint race victory and a main race podium.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered a horror weekend, qualifying down in 18th before spinning out of Sunday's race on lap three.
As the drivers head to Mexico City, they are likely to have yet another problem to worry about when trying to get the best out of their car setup. Altitude.
READ MORE: F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL
How does altitude affect F1 cars?
Altitude can affect different F1 cars in different ways, which may allow us to see a shake-up of the competitive order at the Mexican GP.
The lack of oxygen available in high-altitude locations affects aerodynamics, power units and, vitally, the ability to cool the car.
In terms of aerodynamics, the amount of drag affecting an F1 car in these conditions is much lower, allowing for a higher top speed along long straights.
However, this also means lower downforce (a reduction of around 25% compared to other circuits), so grip can be difficult to find. Bad news for Hamilton, whose pushing too hard in Austin saw him spin off the track on a couple of occasions throughout the weekend.
READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
The effects of altitude on the power unit has reduced in modern-day F1 due to the arrival of the turbocharger, which allows more air to be pumped into the engine.
However, there is still a sizeable reduction in power unit output which can be counteracted by the lower drag, still allowing for rapid top speeds.
Some engine manufacturers are able to fare better than others in these conditions, depending on the size of their turbo and the layout of their power unit system.
The ability to cool the power unit is also hampered by the decreased oxygen levels in high altitude conditions, due to the lack of mass flow of air needed to cool such an expansive piece of kit, and overheating brakes can also be a problem for similar reasons.
READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
Mexican GP altitude problems
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is located in Mexico's capital city, Mexico City, which is around 2300 meters above sea level.
The next highest track on the F1 calendar is Interlagos at 800 meters above sea level, making Mexico by far the most challenging from an altitude point of view.
Mexico's track has an ambient pressure of just 780hPa, which is around 20% less than at sea level, meaning a noticeable drop off in the amount of oxygen available.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Audi F1 target confirms SHOCK Mercedes switch talks
- 21 minutes ago
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull star reveals pushback over GROUNDBREAKING F1 championship plans
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton and Verstappen to face car PROBLEMS at Mexican GP
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull star reveals KEY driver swap call
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss reveals Piastri Red Bull switch discussions
- Today 09:57
Verstappen reveals FIA fears over health update
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec