Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has pointed an accusatory finger at the FIA following a controversial call made by the sport's governing body against one of his drivers, declaring his rigid opinion in a standoff with Sky F1's Ted Kravitz.
The 19th round of the 2024 season saw many stars of the track handed penalties at COTA, whilst others seemingly got away with their driving style despite being involved in similar incidents.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals
READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
The US GP ended dramatically with Lando Norris receiving a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage and overtaking off the track against Max Verstappen, in a similar fashion to how Wolff's own driver was also awarded a penalty.
Mercedes had a less-than-ideal weekend in Austin after British star Lewis Hamilton exited the race early, beaching his W15 in the gravel.
His team-mate George Russell had already been handed a penalty from the FIA ahead of the race, forcing him to start from the pitlane.
As the grand prix then got underway, Russell was hit with a further setback after the FIA deemed his overtake on Valtteri Bottas worthy of a 5-second penalty.
READ MORE: FIA launch LATE Mercedes investigation at US Grand Prix
Mercedes boss makes FIA accusation in awkward interview
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz, Wolff revealed his thoughts on the FIA’s stewarding throughout the US GP: “It’s inconsistent I think with Valtteri it wasn’t even a race, yesterday we’ve seen a few of those incidents which were exactly the same that weren’t penalised, racing for positions actually, real positions, and receiving that penalty is just completely odd and bizarre,”
“I think we know why but I obviously can’t say that on television."
Kravitz pushed for clarity over the statement, asking: “We know why what? That sometimes we have over-judicious, over-exaggerated stewarding decisions when they should leave things be and let them be motor racing incidents?
READ MORE: Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
As the pair continued their heated back and forth, the exchange possessed a tense atmosphere with Kravitz continuing his line of questioning to cement Wolff’s accusation.
“Correlation between certain decisions that are made and sometimes the races where you look at the people who are making those decisions, just to be clear?” he asked.
“Yeah you said that now.” Wolff snapped.
“I know I said it but I’m trying to get to what you said.” retaliated Kravitz.
"I think we do have an issue with the stewarding, I think we did hear your radio message to George about at the end and that is available and people would’ve heard you say that so I guess this is a story and one of the things that will run.”
The radio in question came at the end of the US GP, after Russell queried if Verstappen had received a penalty for his move on Norris, and Wolff was heard labelling the FIA's decision making as 'biased'.
To finalise the interview, Wolff declared: "At the end of the day it’s a difficult job, some are very good, some are trying their best and we need to salute these guys.”
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
- 6 minutes ago
Hamilton to be REPLACED at Mexican GP after Austin horror show
- 1 hour ago
F1 star SNUBS Sky Sports presenter in awkward exchange
- 2 hours ago
McLaren reveal Austin exclusives at controversial US GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton in Mercedes boss DISPUTE as team orders exposed
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City
- Today 15:15
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec