F1 team principal makes aggressive Verstappen accusation after FIA punishment

A team principal of one of the current Formula 1 teams on the 2024 grid has accused three-time champion Max Verstappen of always pushing the limits with regards to the sport's controversial regulations thanks to his aggressive driving style.

Speaking ahead of the Mexican GP weekend, Williams boss James Vowles declared that the Dutchman: ‘always tests the limits of the rules’.

The team principal's comments come in the wake of the rejection of McLaren's Right of Review petition against the FIA, over the decision that handed their star driver Lando Norris a penalty for his off-track overtake on Verstappen last weekend at COTA.

The sport's governing body had declared that Norris' car was overtaking Verstappen's on the outside but was not level with the Red Bull at the apex, whereas McLaren claimed Car 4 had already overtaken and was ahead "at the braking zone", implying that an incorrect penalty had been served.

The debate has extended long into the Mexican GP proceedings this weekend after the FIA announced that they had rejected McLaren's petition following Friday's practice sessions.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were embroiled in a battle for P3 at the US GP

Track limits were a consistent issue once again at COTA

Williams F1 boss demands action over FIA regulations

Speaking to Sky Germany, Vowles said on the situation: "If we look back at the 2021 season, something similar happened with Max. Max always tests the limits of the rules, but he is still testing the limits. I think the bigger discussion for me is, do we want that in our sport or do we want it to be a little more damped like it used to be?

"The fact is, Max got off the track and he braked late to keep his car in front, but overtaking manuevers like this have been done like this for a while now, especially from him. In this particular case, I think the stewards made the right decision, that's my opinion, but the bigger question we have to ask ourselves is, do we want racing to be like this in the future?"

"It's like to push someone off track and then not be able to make the turn, that's just not the right way. That's my opinion, you can't be next to the car, you can be in front while braking, and then both cars go wide. We don't want to see this kind of racing.

When Sky's Peter Hardenacke queried if Vowles shared the opinion that no one should have been punished and instead left to race, the Williams principal admitted: "Yes, but the rules are the way they are at the moment. The question is how we're going to do this in the future.

"It's not as clear as it should be, so it has to be changed in the future."

