FIA to change rules after F1 drivers back Norris OVER Verstappen

The FIA are reportedly set to make a major rule change following the United States Grand Prix controversy that saw McLaren launch a petition against the FIA for the five-second penalty they handed to Lando Norris at COTA.

The Right of Review to appeal the decision made against Norris last time out was rejected by the sport's governing body ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend.

Norris has been embroiled in a championship battle with Max Verstappen throughout the latter half of the 2024 season, with McLaren bolstering their own chances at claiming the constructors' title having knocked Red Bull off the top spot last month.

At the US GP, the championship rivals had to settle for a battle for third position, both Ferraris having stormed ahead to secure their first one-two in the states since 2006.

Just as it looked like neither driver was going to back down, the 52nd lap provided show-stopping action, the battle veering off-track with the papaya machinery stealing P3.

However, the sport's governing body declared that Norris' car was overtaking Verstappen's on the outside but was not level with the Red Bull at the apex, handing the 24-year-old a five-second penalty that caused him to finish the race in fourth, behind Verstappen.

FIA set to revise regulations following US GP controversy

In the aftermath of the dramatic end to the US GP, McLaren claimed their star driver had already overtaken the Red Bull and was instead ahead "at the braking zone."

Now, according to a recent report from the BBC, the FIA are set to revise wording in the regulations following the drivers' briefing in Mexico on Friday.

The publication stated: "The majority of drivers feel Verstappen exploited in the move a loophole in the rules that govern defending from a car trying to overtake on the outside in a way that goes against racing ethics."

The FIA have not confirmed what change would take place, but the revelation came in the context of the recent debate over Verstappen's driving tactics and whether he has unfairly manipulated the regulations.

