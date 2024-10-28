Ferrari star facing LATE FIA punishment at Mexican Grand Prix
A Ferrari Formula 1 star faces a nervous wait over a potential punishment from the FIA after the Mexican Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari in Mexico as Lando Norris denied the Scuderia a successive one-two, overtaking Charles Leclerc in the dying stages of the race.
Max Verstappen could only manage a P6 finish behind both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as the Mercedes pair claimed fourth and fifth respectively.
The Red Bull star was hit with two 10-second penalties following a series of close calls with Norris in the opening stages of the race.
Leclerc faces FIA penalty
Verstappen is no stranger to being penalised by the FIA, with the Red Bull star also finding himself in hot water away from the track.
The Dutchman was punished by the FIA for his use of foul language in a press conference in Singapore, and now it seems that Leclerc might also have to face the same reprimand.
As Norris overtook the Monegasque driver for P2, the Ferrari star did superbly well to stop his SF-24 from going into the barriers as he struggled with tyre degradation and briefly lost control of his car.
It was a nervous moment for the 27-year-old who explained in the post-race press conference that he said "oh f***" to himself after it happened.
Yet Leclerc quickly panicked after the incident realising that he had also used foul language in a press conference, adding: "Oh no! I don't want to join Max!"
It is yet to be seen whether the FIA will penalise him as they did with Verstappen – who was given a form of motorsport community service – or let Leclerc off for what seemed to be a genuine slip of the tongue.
