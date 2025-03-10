Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed an 'exciting' announcement ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman heads into the season looking for a fifth consecutive title, but has already been realistic about his Red Bull team's chances following a 2024 season in which they slipped backwards.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars in Cadillac interest

READ MORE: 'Bombshell' details behind leaked messages unveiled by Horner

Although Verstappen won the drivers' title, he suffered a 10-race winless streak in the middle of the season, and his team could only go on to finish third in the constructors' championship, behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull's decline in performance has led to rumours that Verstappen may seek to escape his mammoth contract a few years early, with Mercedes and Aston Martin said to be interested in acquiring his services, although Aston Martin have denied the links.

Max Verstappen is a four-time F1 world champion

Max Verstappen owns his own racing team. Credit: Verstappen.com Racing / SRO

Verstappen announces new drive

Now, Verstappen's relationship with Aston Martin appears to have become closer, following an announcement to his 13.6 million followers on Instagram.

Verstappen owns a racing team himself, called Verstappen.com Racing, and is looking to use the team to promote young, talented sim racers into on-track racing series.

The Dutchman has recently revealed that the team will partner with Aston Martin for the first time, with the Verstappen-liveried GT cars using Aston Martin machinery in the GT World Challenge Sprint and Endurance series.

Verstappen took to Instagram to reveal the news, as well as confirming in an official statement the identities of the team's drivers, with Chris Lulham stepping up from sim racing to partner Thierry Vermeulen.

"Very proud to kick off this next chapter with Verstappen.com Racing," Verstappen said in a social media statement.

"With @chrislulham20 stepping up from @teamredlinesim to race GT World Challenge Sprint and Endurance alongside @v__thierry, who will also compete in DTM for Verstappen.com Racing. Exciting year ahead!"

READ MORE: Verstappen issues Mercedes F1 move statement