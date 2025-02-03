SHOCK Verstappen to Aston Martin verdict delivered

A shock verdict has been delivered over a potential move to Aston Martin for Max Verstappen.

The four-time world champion’s contract with Red Bull does not expire until 2028, but this has not prevented speculation that he could make an early Formula 1 team switch.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as Red Bull left FUMING

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a key figure within the Aston Martin team stated that Verstappen was set to join the team in 2026.

The Verstappen camp responded with a simple ‘that’s nice', while Aston Martin categorically denied these claims and maintained that their driver lineup would be comprised of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Could Max Verstappen join Aston Martin?

F1's regulations will change in 2026

Could Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

However, a move to Aston Martin for 2026 seems unlikely for the champion, who has stated that he is happy at Red Bull, and will assess the team's performance following the regulation changes imposed next year.

Speaking on Dutch the TV show, Goedmorgen Nederland, Viaplay presenter Amber Brantsen, who signed a content deal with Verstappen in 2022, revealed that 2027 may be the year he joins Aston Martin if Red Bull are no longer dominant.

"He [Verstappen] is a racer through and through. He wants to win," Brantsen said.

"But, and that's where it gets interesting for Aston Martin, that Red Bull is no longer as good in the bigger picture, no longer as dominant as it was.

“From 2026, there will be new rules in Formula 1 and the engine will change, it will become partly electric. And the competition smells its chance to strike from then on.

“So will Max Verstappen go to Aston Martin next season? I don't think so. Maybe from 2027 that Max says: 'Well, it's time for a switch.' I don't rule it out."

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Related