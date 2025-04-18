Max Verstappen backed to snub Mercedes in shock move to F1 rivals

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to turn his back on a potential switch to Mercedes in favour of another Formula 1 rival.

Speculation is mounting that the four-time Formula 1 champion is considering his future at Red Bull, with team director Helmut Marko this week admitting the matter was of 'great concern'.

Mercedes have emerged as the frontrunner to make a move for the Dutchman, with team boss Toto Wolff a long-time admirer, but according to respected F1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz, Aston Martin would perhaps be a more suitable option.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Kravitz pointed to the addition of Adrian Newey to the British outfit's squad as a key factor in potentially swaying Verstappen in their direction.

"I just feel that would be easier, culturally, in terms of Max's affinity with Adrian Newey, to go to Aston Martin rather than Mercedes," said the 51-year-old.

"I see that happening more and hoping that the Honda will be as good as the Mercedes power unit in 2026, but knowing that Aston have Adrian and Mercedes don't."

Toto Wolff still keen on Max Verstappen

This isn't the first time Verstappen's name has been linked with a seat at the Silver Arrows, with the Dutchman at one stage the favourite to replace Lewis Hamilton last season, before the team opted to promote rookie Kimi Antonelli instead.

And despite George Russell reportedly edging closer to a new deal, it is widely believed that Wolff would jump at the opportunity to add one of the sport's all-time greats to his squad.

Verstappen has experienced a tricky start to his title defence in 2025, winning just one of the four races to date, and was a long way off the pace in Bahrain last weekend as he finished sixth - his worst result of the campaign to date.

Heading into this weekends Saudi Arabia GP, he sits third in the drivers' standings behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

His chances of being on the winning constructors' team, meanwhile, already appear all but over, with McLaren having opened up an 80-point gap after just four races.

