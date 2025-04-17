Horner identifies Red Bull problem... but solution may be two YEARS off

Christian Horner has identified that Red Bull’s pace problem in 2025 lies in their wind tunnel, but a new facility will not arrive until 2027 according to the F1 team principal.

Following a poor result at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen finished P6 and frequently bemoaned their lack of pace throughout the race, senior figures at Red Bull reportedly held a crisis meeting.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, team principal Horner revealed that the team have identified the problem, but expressed that finding a solution may be more difficult.

“Primarily the wind tunnel has driven us in a direction that isn't replicating what we're on track and so, then you end up with a mishmash between what your tools are telling you and what the track data is and so obviously now as we're accumulating track data, it's the track data that's driving the solutions,” he said.

“I think it's clear we understand what the problem is, it's implementing the solution. It's the entry phase into the mid-corner that needs addressing and giving him [Verstappen] the ability and grip and confidence that takes carry speed into entry of corners, now that's fundamentally an aero issue that we need to be able to give him that grip.

“The problem that we have is that we're at the end of a set of regulations where the gains are very, very marginal and I think we're seeing some of the shortcomings in our current tunnel.”

Is Red Bull’s wind tunnel hindering them?

Red Bull are currently operating with an old wind tunnel, which has been described by Horner as a ‘Cold War’ relic and was used for the development of Concorde in the 1960s.

In contrast, rival team Aston Martin have already started using a state-of-the-art wind tunnel that provides new technology to allow aerodynamicists to observe their F1 car in greater detail.

However, according to Horner the team will have to wait until 2027 to receive their new wind tunnel; but with current rumours about Verstappen’s future at the team, could this be too late?

“We have a new tunnel coming online for ‘27 but we have the current tool certainly for another 18 months or so,” he added.

“The new one is currently ahead of schedule but would be for implementation in 2027.”

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done' as Mercedes boosted by unexpected gains

Related