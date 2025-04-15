Schumacher gives Max Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen could make a decision over his Red Bull future before the end of this season.

It has been a disappointing start to 2025 for the defending champion, who has celebrated just one victory - which came at the Japanese Grand Prix - over the first four races of the season.

He hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations, including at last weekend's Bahrain GP, where he struggled in both qualifying and on race day, coming home in sixth spot.

Despite being under contract until 2028, speculation is mounting that the 27-year-old is seriously mulling over his future at the team, something which Red Bull chief Helmut Marko this week admitted is a 'great concern'.

And Schumacher believes that unless the Milton Keynes-based outfit make significant improvements over the coming months, Verstappen will be looking elsewhere.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 Germany, the former Williams driver said: "I'm pretty sure that if the upgrade to the car doesn't take effect by Imola and the new engine - I'm just talking about rumours now - doesn't run quite as well, Max Verstappen will definitely leave the team."

Red Bull face huge dilemma as Verstappen's frustrations build

It's not the first time Verstappen has been linked with a move away, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff a long-time admirer of the four-time drivers' champion.

Indeed, Verstappen was tipped as a realistic option to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows following the Brit's switch to Ferrari, before Wolff selected rookie Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell instead.

Aston Martin are also a potential destination for the 64-time race winner, especially now that his former Red Bull colleague, Adrian Newey, is on the books.

Verstappen - who is already on to his second team-mate of the campaign in Yuki Tsunoda - faces a huge fight to retain his title this year, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ahead of him in the standings going into this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP.

And with McLaren looking imperious in their bid to secure a second consecutive constructors' championship, there is a very strong possibility that Red Bull will end the year without any major honours.

