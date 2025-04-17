F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move
F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has endorsed Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli for a move to Ferrari after a solid start to his career.
Antonelli is currently the only Italian driver on the grid, and the first full-time entry to hail from the country since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021, automatically making him an attractive candidate for a future Ferrari seat.
Ferrari's former president, Luca Di Montezemolo, hinted at the Bahrain GP that he would have liked to have seen Antonelli on the pathway to a Ferrari seat, and now F1’s CEO has also endorsed the youngster.
“Kimi in Ferrari? An Italian driver with an Italian car... We need a driver who, especially in today's world, represents a point of reference for the youth world," Domenicali said during an interview with Radio Rai Gr Parlamento.
"So it would be really nice, but I think Toto Wolff doesn't agree at the moment."
Could Antonelli join Ferrari?
Despite his Italian heritage, Antonelli was supported through his junior career by Mercedes’ young driver programme, and his abilities allowed him to bypass F3 to compete in the 2024 F2 championship.
Whilst Antonelli only finished sixth in the championship, Mercedes seemed convinced the 18-year-old was the best driver to replace Lewis Hamilton, and have so far been rewarded for their faith in the youngster.
The rookie has achieved solid points finishes in three out of four rounds in 2025, but still remains a little behind his experienced team-mate George Russell, whose podium finishes have placed the Mercedes driver in world title contention.
"We have to let him grow, he's an extraordinary boy,” Domenicali added.
“Seeing him enter the paddock with his family and little sister hand-in-hand gives us a romantic dimension of sport, then when he pulls down his visor he goes fast.
“Before comparing him to some champion I think it's right to wait, but the certainty is that he will become a protagonist in our world.”
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done' as Mercedes boosted by unexpected gains
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christian Horner shares emotional response to wife Geri Halliwell's book launch
- 14 minutes ago
'Focus on commentating' - Max Verstappen fires brutal put-down at Sky Sports F1 pundit
- 1 hour ago
F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move
- 2 hours ago
F1 Saudi GP: FIA steward mistake leads to Carlos Sainz penalty howler
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done' as McLaren 'approach' made
- Today 16:09
Former McLaren star prepares for Abbi Pulling challenge in mixed series debut
- Today 14:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun