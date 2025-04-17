F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has endorsed Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli for a move to Ferrari after a solid start to his career.

Antonelli is currently the only Italian driver on the grid, and the first full-time entry to hail from the country since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021, automatically making him an attractive candidate for a future Ferrari seat.

Ferrari's former president, Luca Di Montezemolo, hinted at the Bahrain GP that he would have liked to have seen Antonelli on the pathway to a Ferrari seat, and now F1’s CEO has also endorsed the youngster.

“Kimi in Ferrari? An Italian driver with an Italian car... We need a driver who, especially in today's world, represents a point of reference for the youth world," Domenicali said during an interview with Radio Rai Gr Parlamento.

"So it would be really nice, but I think Toto Wolff doesn't agree at the moment."

Could Antonelli join Ferrari?

Despite his Italian heritage, Antonelli was supported through his junior career by Mercedes’ young driver programme, and his abilities allowed him to bypass F3 to compete in the 2024 F2 championship.

Whilst Antonelli only finished sixth in the championship, Mercedes seemed convinced the 18-year-old was the best driver to replace Lewis Hamilton, and have so far been rewarded for their faith in the youngster.

The rookie has achieved solid points finishes in three out of four rounds in 2025, but still remains a little behind his experienced team-mate George Russell, whose podium finishes have placed the Mercedes driver in world title contention.

"We have to let him grow, he's an extraordinary boy,” Domenicali added.

“Seeing him enter the paddock with his family and little sister hand-in-hand gives us a romantic dimension of sport, then when he pulls down his visor he goes fast.

“Before comparing him to some champion I think it's right to wait, but the certainty is that he will become a protagonist in our world.”

